Multiple Sudbury Restaurants Offering Free Meals To Veterans Today
Thursday, November 11th is Remebrance Day.
We've been hearing about many restaurants in Sudbury offering free meals & great deals to veterans.
Here is what we've heard so far:
--> Mange restaurant in Val Caron is offering Breakfast or Lunch free for Veterans
--> DiGusto Restaurant is offering a free meal to all veterans and current military personnel
--> Apollo Restaurant & Tavern (Kingsway) offering a free lunch to veterans
--> Fionn MacCools Sudbury is offering fish and chips or Shepherds Pie to veterans and military personnel!
--> JDs Smokehouse is giving chili to veterans
--> At M.I.C., Veterans will eat for free up to a $25 value.
--> The Fromagerie said this: "We would like to honour veterans and active duty Canadian Armed Forces members by thanking them for their service with a free meal. All veterans and active CAF members will need to provide proof of service to receive their free meal. Qualifying proof of service includes a permanent ID card for active personnel, a temporary ID card for reservists, a veteran’s card or a photograph in uniform or the wearing of their uniform. We have a limited menu for this that doesn't include cheese plates, everything else on the menu is included. One item per person."
--> Hardrock 42 and Jd's smoke house are donating free soup and corn bread to seniors tomorrow. They are going to prepackaged soup for falconbridge extendicare. With warmed up corn bread.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury's 2021 Santa Claus Parade Has Been CancelledThe Santa Claus Parade Committee has released the following details.
-
Sudbury Police De-Escalate Crisis On Errington Ave/Morin StreetThere is no concern for public safety
-
Multiple Sudbury Restaurants Offering Free Meals To Veterans TodayWe have put together a list!