Multiple Sudbury Restaurants Offering Free Meals To Veterans Today

Thursday, November 11th is Remebrance Day.

We've been hearing about many restaurants in Sudbury offering free meals & great deals to veterans.

Here is what we've heard so far:

--> Mange restaurant in Val Caron is offering Breakfast or Lunch free for Veterans

--> DiGusto Restaurant is offering a free meal to all veterans and current military personnel

--> Apollo Restaurant & Tavern (Kingsway) offering a free lunch to veterans

--> Fionn MacCools Sudbury is offering fish and chips or Shepherds Pie to veterans and military personnel!

--> JDs Smokehouse is giving chili to veterans

--> At M.I.C., Veterans will eat for free up to a $25 value.

--> The Fromagerie said this: "We would like to honour veterans and active duty Canadian Armed Forces members by thanking them for their service with a free meal. All veterans and active CAF members will need to provide proof of service to receive their free meal. Qualifying proof of service includes a permanent ID card for active personnel, a temporary ID card for reservists, a veteran’s card or a photograph in uniform or the wearing of their uniform. We have a limited menu for this that doesn't include cheese plates, everything else on the menu is included. One item per person."

--> Hardrock 42 and Jd's smoke house are donating free soup and corn bread to seniors tomorrow. They are going to prepackaged soup for falconbridge extendicare. With warmed up corn bread.