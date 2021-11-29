Multiple Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled Due To Driver Shortages & COVID Safety Protocols

Please note that the following Routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage during the week of November 29th:

L012, L014, L016, L103, L114, L120, L122, L128, L808, L811 (PM only) and L816.

Many COVID-19 cancellations are resolved, however, 10 new school bus routes are affected by COVID.

Emails and automated calls have been sent to parents of students affected by these cancellations.

