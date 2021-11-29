iHeartRadio
Multiple Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled Due To Driver Shortages & COVID Safety Protocols

SCHOOL BUS

Please note that the following Routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage during the week of November 29th:

L012, L014, L016, L103, L114, L120, L122, L128, L808, L811 (PM only) and L816.

Many COVID-19 cancellations are resolved, however, 10 new school bus routes are affected by COVID. 

Emails and automated calls have been sent to parents of students affected by these cancellations.

To read more, head to businfo.ca

