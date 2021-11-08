Multiple Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled For Week Of November 8
There are once again a list of school bus routes in Sudbury which are cancelled this week (November 8) due to driver shortages & COVID safety protocols.
See below:
The following routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage during the week of November 8th:
L002, L013, L030, L109, L302, L361, L603, L658, L865, L874, L875 and L878.
The following are COVID Cancellations:
PM Elementary on Route L023
AM Elementary on Route N432
PM Elementary on Route N420
AM Elementary on Route L113
PM Elementary on Route N126
For more info, head to businfo.ca
