Multiple Sudbury School Bus Routes Cancelled For Week Of November 8

There are once again a list of school bus routes in Sudbury which are cancelled this week (November 8) due to driver shortages & COVID safety protocols.

See below:

The following routes are cancelled due to a driver shortage during the week of November 8th:

L002, L013, L030, L109, L302, L361, L603, L658, L865, L874, L875 and L878.

The following are COVID Cancellations:

PM Elementary on Route L023

AM Elementary on Route N432

PM Elementary on Route N420

AM Elementary on Route L113

PM Elementary on Route N126

For more info, head to businfo.ca