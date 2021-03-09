Multiple Sudbury Sites Receive Accessibility Certification

The City of Greater Sudbury is proud to have seven facilities achieve a Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification.

Last year, the City was one of ten municipalities in Ontario selected by the Rick Hansen Foundation to participate in the Rick Hansen Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) Ratings Program. After a thorough evaluation, the following sites have received the certification:

· South End Public Library: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1541

· Bell Park Main Beach Washrooms/Change rooms: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1548

· Downtown Transit Hub: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1537

· Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1544

· MacKenzie Street (Main Branch) Library: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1542

· Provincial Tower (199 Larch St.): https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1547

· Tom Davies Square: https://rhfac.csaregistries.ca/Site/SiteDetail.aspx?Id=1546

“Accessibility is critical to ensuring everyone is able to live life to the fullest in our community,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “We are committed to identifying barriers to access our public spaces and buildings, and to improving accessibility. While we still have a ways to go in making our community more accessible, these ratings highlight the work we’ve done, and our commitment to inclusivity.”

The Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification measures the accessibility of buildings and sites in the following categories: vehicular access, exterior approach and entrance, interior circulation, interior services and environment, sanitary facilities, wayfinding and signage, emergency systems, additional use of space, residential units, and trails and pathways.

Certification is valid for five years.