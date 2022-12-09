Multiple Traffic Delays Expected On Lasalle Boulevard
The City of Greater Sudbury continues to advance the modernization of the traffic signal system.
The next phase of the project requires field equipment to be replaced at each set of traffic signals.
The first 10 intersections have been scheduled to be upgraded throughout the week of Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Greater Sudbury Police Services will be providing traffic control, but motorists should expect delays in the follow areas:
- December 12: Lasalle Boulevard at Paquette Street and Lasalle Boulevard at Falconbridge Road.
- December 13: Lasalle Boulevard at the Real Canadian Superstore entrance and Lasalle Boulevard at Barry Downe Road
- December 14: Lasalle Boulevard at Arthur and Lauzon Streets and Lasalle Boulevard at Lasalle Court Mall
- December 15: Lasalle Boulevard at Montrose Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard at Rideau and Madeleine Streets
- December 16: Lasalle Boulevard at Notre Dame Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard at Somers Street.
