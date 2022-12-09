Multiple Traffic Delays Expected On Lasalle Boulevard

The City of Greater Sudbury continues to advance the modernization of the traffic signal system.

The next phase of the project requires field equipment to be replaced at each set of traffic signals.

The first 10 intersections have been scheduled to be upgraded throughout the week of Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Greater Sudbury Police Services will be providing traffic control, but motorists should expect delays in the follow areas: