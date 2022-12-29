Multiple Vehicle Collisions Wednesday After Sudbury Snowfall
Provincial Police responded to numerous vehicles in the ditch Wednesday with the snow fall.
The OPP would like to remind motorists who are Winter driving to leave a little early & if you "See Snow, Go Slow!"
Stay back from working snowplows.
Drive safe!
