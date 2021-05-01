Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an incident on December 8, 2020, when the body of 40-year-old Amanda OAKE was found near Tilton Lake Road in Eden Township.
On April 30, 2021, the OPP arrested and charged Kevin FRASER, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury with:
- Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Indignity to a Dead Body, contrary to section 182(b) of the CC
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on May 6, 2021.
The investigation by the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
