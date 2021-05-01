iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman

1-5206386

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an incident on December 8, 2020, when the body of 40-year-old Amanda OAKE was found near Tilton Lake Road in Eden Township.

On April 30, 2021, the OPP arrested and charged Kevin FRASER, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury with:

  • Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Indignity to a Dead Body, contrary to section 182(b) of the CC

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on May 6, 2021.

The investigation by the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. 

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

You may be interested in...

  • Lasalle_Corridor_Study_Logo

    Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

    Greater Sudbury will hold two virtual open houses this week on the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy. The City is considering creating a new zoning framework, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to General Commercial Special, and having new buildings built closer to the street.
  • Stucture Fire #1

    OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

    An unoccupied camp in French River is the scene of an arson investigation. Firefighters were called to a structural fire at the site on Turenne Road around 1:00 Thursday morning. The building suffered extensive damage before crews could put out the fire. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.
  • road-closed-sign-2079685_1280

    UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater Sudbury

    OPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram