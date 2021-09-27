Musical Duo 'Nickel 64' Spreading Joy & Benefits Of Music In Sudbury

Virtuoso violinist Rob Patterson and accomplished guitarist Dave Carlson have partnered up to form "Nickel 64," a beautiful melding of musical talents. The duo plays at weddings & other events!

On their Facebook page, they recently posted the following:

"Nickel 64 is excited to announce the Grace Note Initiative! It aims to spread the joy and benefits of music.

How does it do this? By providing music lessons to youth who would otherwise not have the opportunity in Greater Sudbury.

Nickel 64 will cover the full cost of private music lessons at Sudbury Music Academy. Recipients can choose one of 6 disciplines: Guitar, Bass, Violin, Piano, Drums or Voice. Lessons are a half hour per week and will run from October to July 2022.

We are currently looking for candidates for our initiative. If you know someone between the ages of 6 -18 that would benefit from this, please tell us about them in a direct message on our Nickel 64 Facebook Page. Self-nominations are also welcome. We look forward to your nominations!"