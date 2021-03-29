Nasty Sunday Weather Causes Power Outages Throughout Sudbury
Some wild weather Sunday night led to power outages all throughout the North.
More than 1400 customers in Sturgeon Falls are without power this morning due to a Hydro One line issue.
There were also several power outages throughout communities like Coniston, New Sudbury and in the Mallard's Landing area.
All power in these locations has been restored.
Strong winds are said to the be cause.
As for those who remain without power this morning, no estimated time of restoration as of yet.
