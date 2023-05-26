iHeartRadio
Natasha Campbell of Hanmer is celebrating after winning a $300,000 prize with INSTANT PLINKO


For immediate release

May 26, 2023

 

Toronto, ONNatasha Campbell of Hanmer is celebrating after winning a $300,000 prize with INSTANT PLINKO (Game #2266).

 

Natasha, a mother of one, says she loves playing all lottery games. "When I won a chip drop, I didn't know what it was at first. I was unfamiliar with the game," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was a little confused at first. Then I was excited to come to the Prize Centre and to drop the chip on the PLINKO board!"

 

The 35-year-old plans to pay some bills and save some for her daughter.

 

"We're talking about a vacation and maybe a concert," Natasha smiled. “It’s awesome – it’s a dream come true.”

 

$5 INSTANT PLINKO combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated chip drop on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, the chance to drop a chip on a real PLINKO Board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

 

There are three fun ways to win with INSTANT PLINKO:

 

  1. SCRATCH – Scratch the five (5) LUCKY NUMBERS and twenty-four (24) YOUR NUMBERS entirely. Match any one of the LUCKY NUMBERS to one of YOUR NUMBERS, win the corresponding prize from $5 to $100,000 or a CHIP prize.

 

  1. WATCH – If the prize won is CHIP, visit any OLG retail location to validate your ticket. Upon validation of a CHIP winner, watch the animated PLINKO chip drop on the lottery terminal screen to reveal your prize from $10 to $10,000 or a PLINKO top prize.

 

3.   DROP – If the prize displayed is PLINKO, you qualify for a PLINKO Event at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to win a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.

 

PLINKO and THE PRICE IS RIGHT: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands BV.  2021. All Rights Reserved.

 

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Way on Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.

