May 26, 2023

Toronto, ON – Natasha Campbell of Hanmer is celebrating after winning a $300,000 prize with INSTANT PLINKO (Game #2266).

Natasha, a mother of one, says she loves playing all lottery games. "When I won a chip drop, I didn't know what it was at first. I was unfamiliar with the game," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was a little confused at first. Then I was excited to come to the Prize Centre and to drop the chip on the PLINKO board!"

The 35-year-old plans to pay some bills and save some for her daughter.

"We're talking about a vacation and maybe a concert," Natasha smiled. “It’s awesome – it’s a dream come true.”

$5 INSTANT PLINKO combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated chip drop on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, the chance to drop a chip on a real PLINKO Board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

There are three fun ways to win with INSTANT PLINKO:

SCRATCH – Scratch the five (5) LUCKY NUMBERS and twenty-four (24) YOUR NUMBERS entirely. Match any one of the LUCKY NUMBERS to one of YOUR NUMBERS, win the corresponding prize from $5 to $100,000 or a CHIP prize.

WATCH – If the prize won is CHIP, visit any OLG retail location to validate your ticket. Upon validation of a CHIP winner, watch the animated PLINKO chip drop on the lottery terminal screen to reveal your prize from $10 to $10,000 or a PLINKO top prize.

3. DROP – If the prize displayed is PLINKO, you qualify for a PLINKO Event at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to win a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Way on Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.