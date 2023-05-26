Natasha Campbell of Hanmer is celebrating after winning a $300,000 prize with INSTANT PLINKO
For immediate release
May 26, 2023
Toronto, ON – Natasha Campbell of Hanmer is celebrating after winning a $300,000 prize with INSTANT PLINKO (Game #2266).
Natasha, a mother of one, says she loves playing all lottery games. "When I won a chip drop, I didn't know what it was at first. I was unfamiliar with the game," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I was a little confused at first. Then I was excited to come to the Prize Centre and to drop the chip on the PLINKO board!"
The 35-year-old plans to pay some bills and save some for her daughter.
"We're talking about a vacation and maybe a concert," Natasha smiled. “It’s awesome – it’s a dream come true.”
$5 INSTANT PLINKO combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated chip drop on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, the chance to drop a chip on a real PLINKO Board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
There are three fun ways to win with INSTANT PLINKO:
- SCRATCH – Scratch the five (5) LUCKY NUMBERS and twenty-four (24) YOUR NUMBERS entirely. Match any one of the LUCKY NUMBERS to one of YOUR NUMBERS, win the corresponding prize from $5 to $100,000 or a CHIP prize.
- WATCH – If the prize won is CHIP, visit any OLG retail location to validate your ticket. Upon validation of a CHIP winner, watch the animated PLINKO chip drop on the lottery terminal screen to reveal your prize from $10 to $10,000 or a PLINKO top prize.
3. DROP – If the prize displayed is PLINKO, you qualify for a PLINKO Event at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to win a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.
PLINKO and THE PRICE IS RIGHT: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands BV. 2021. All Rights Reserved.
OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.
The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Way on Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman - 37 Year-Old KylaThere are concerns for her wellbeing.
-
Police Remind You About Dirt Bike & ATV LawsWith the nice weather in place, more people are hitting the trails and enjoying outdoor activities on their Off-Road Vehicles (ORV). The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind riders to have a safe and enjoyable summer season, but be mindful of the laws in place.
-
Terry Zuk of Sudbury turned $1 into $100,000$1 TURNS INTO $100,000: SUDBURY RESIDENT CELEBRATING $100,000 ENCORE WIN