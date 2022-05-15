National History To Be Made Wednesday Night at Sudbury Football Field

St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School will make national history Wednesday night (May 18th) when the girls tackle football team will play an all-girls team from Ottawa in Canada’s first ever girls tackle football game.

The two teams will kick off at the James Jerome Sports Complex at 5 p.m. The team's met two weeks ago in Ottawa on St. Mark’s turf to learn plays and tactical components.

Coach Kim Labrosse, who is in-charge of both the girls and boys teams at St. Benedict School says, “this opportunity has really empowered these women. Not only can they play tackle football but they can do it really well.”

Troy Brushett, the head of Athletics at St. Benedict says he is not only looking forward to a great game on the field, but a banquet afterwards complete with the presentation of a special trophy to honour the winning team. The

Ann Forster Memorial Trophy, named after the wife of Sid Forster who supported football in our community will be presented to the winning team on Wednesday night.

Principal Laura Kuzenko says “we wanted to pull out all the stops for these remarkable women who are trailblazers for the sport. The future is bright if we can see girls tackle football teams offered in every high school in Canada.”

Director Joanne Bénard wishes to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of Coach Labrosse and his coaching staff for making this inaugural game happen. She extends her best wishes to both teams for this outstanding accomplishment.

Superintendent of Education Peter Prochilo is excited to take in the game next week. “We are excited and proud to be a part of this incredible opportunity for these athletes. As these young women forge ahead as pioneers in sport, this accomplishment will undoubtedly provide them with the mindset to tackle any barriers they may encounter in their future, Go Bears!”

Donations will be collected at the game gate to support the Janis Foligno Foundation. Foligno passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer. The foundation promotes cancer awareness with the goal of preventing the disease.