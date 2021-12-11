New Public Health COVID-19 Measures Implemented in Greater Sudbury

COVID-19 Update: Additional Public Health Measures Being Implemented in Greater Sudbury

As COVID-19 case rates in Greater Sudbury remain high and continue to increase, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has implemented additional protective measures to reduce virus transmission in the community and relieve mounting pressures on the local health-care system.

“While Greater Sudbury has a high vaccination rate, our record high case counts are an important reminder that this virus still has a serious impact on our community. I join our partners in Public Health in asking everyone to understand the seriousness of this situation and do what they can to help reverse this troubling trend,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “Remember, even those of us who are vaccinated must continue to make smart choices, especially as we head into the height of the holiday season. Find ways to celebrate with the health and wellbeing of your family and friends in mind, and do all you can to make your private social gatherings as safe as possible.”

The following changes to municipal services came into effect Saturday, December 11 at 12:01 a.m.:

Arenas

Beginning December 11, team sports or games that may result in personal contact may only be practised or played if they have been modified to avoid personal contact. User groups are responsible for implementing modifications as part of their safety/return to play plan. Public skating programs remain available, at a maximum capacity of 50 people per session.

Participants and spectators will only be permitted to enter the facility 15 minutes before the start of their activity and will be required to leave the facility within 15 minutes after it ends. Participants are asked to arrive as close to “ready to play” as possible, to minimize time spent in change rooms.

Capacity of arenas and arena halls continues to be at 50 per cent and masks are required for anyone entering the facility. Only skaters engaged in intense physical activity are not required to wear a mask, but are asked to remain masked for as long as possible before engaging in their activity.

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older who is entering the building as a spectator, participant, coach, official or volunteer. This includes those entering for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport. Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Carmichael Arena remains in use as a vaccination clinic.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.

Pools and Fitness Centres

Beginning December 11, team sports or games that may result in personal contact may only be practised or played if they have been modified to avoid personal contact. User groups are responsible for implementing modifications as part of their safety/return to play plan.

Users and spectators will only be permitted to enter the facility 15 minutes before the start of their activity and will be required to leave the facility within 15 minutes after it ends. Users are asked to arrive fully or partially dressed for their activity, to minimize time spent in change rooms.

Capacity continues to be at 50 per cent. Visitors are required to book reservations (one-hour time slots) in advance. Walk-ins will not be permitted. Masks are required when entering/leaving the facility, in change rooms, in common spaces and when not actively engaged in an activity.

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older who is entering the building as a spectator, participant, coach, official or volunteer. This also includes those entering for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport (swimming lessons, gymnastics, martial arts, team sports). Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/pools and www.greatersudbury.ca/play/fitness-centres.

Outdoor Recreational Amenities

Beginning December 11, team sports or games that may result in personal contact may only be practised or played if they have been modified to avoid personal contact. Permit holders are responsible for implementing modifications as part of their approved safety/return to play plan. The number of spectators at outdoor sports and games must not exceed 75 per cent of the usual capacity.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is required when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

Reminders on Other City Services

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres are open for in-person service, with capacity limits. Computer access is available with a two-hour limit per person per day. Computer stations are limited to maintain distancing. Curbside service remains available upon request.

Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update.

Services at Tom Davies Square remain available by appointment. Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service. Many services are available by telephone or through the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors for animal adoption or surrender by appointment only. Contact 311 to make an appointment.

In addition to arenas, pools and fitness centres, proof of vaccination is also required for anyone 12 and older attending Lionel E. Lalonde Centre (specifically the areas used to host training events, meetings and conferences), all publicly accessible meeting rooms in City facilities (including Council Chambers) and municipally-owned community halls.

Other Reminders

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has implemented additional rules for other organizations and services. Effective December 15, this includes proof of vaccination requirements for all non-essential businesses and organizations for which it is currently voluntary. For full details, visit www.phsd.ca/rising-cases-mean-additional-covid-19-protections-are-required-across-greater-sudbury-and-the-districts-of-manitoulin-and-sudbury.

As we approach the holidays, take steps to make private social gatherings as safe as possible. Consider the vaccination status of guests and limit the size of gatherings to as few people as possible.

Businesses and organizations must limit the size of social gatherings and organized public events in their premises and venues to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Public Health requires people to work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be onsite at the workplace.

Residents must continue to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations. A mask or face covering is also required outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Limit your outings to what is essential, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, wear a mask and stay home when ill. Get tested if you feel even mildly unwell.

To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the variants, anyone who is eligible should complete their COVID-19 vaccination series as soon as possible. For vaccine clinic dates, locations and times, visit www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups.

Important Information about 311

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

Questions about how provincial and/or local rules and regulations affect City programs and services.

Organized events and social gatherings that exceed what is permitted.

Complaints about non-compliance of businesses or services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/covid or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the most up-to-date local information on COVID-19, including additional details on these new measures, visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website at www.phsd.ca/coronavirus