New Real Estate Platform Called Unreserved Has Launched In Sudbury

Unreserved, the innovative real estate auction platform that allows for fully transparent bidding on homes in real-time, is coming to Sudbury.

The first-of-its-kind service operates at a reduced cost to sellers while removing blind-bidding and bully offers on homes and allowing prospective homebuyers to bid confidently within their budgets.

Unreserved will be led in Sudbury by auction veteran Paul Gervais and former real estate agent Didi Henri, an industry staple in the Sudbury real estate community and former Director of the Sudbury Real Estate Board.

The platform arrives at a critical time in Canada’s housing crisis—75 per cent of Canadians aspire to own a home, but worry about the affordability and unpredictability of the process. Unreserved removes many of the high fees associated with real estate purchases by charging a 1 per cent fee, allowing sellers to retain more value within their home equity and buyers to transparently participate in the auction.

“Starting this April, Unreserved will bring families across Sudbury a fully transparent bidding process on homes where everyone has a fair and equal shot at purchasing a home,” said Unreserved founder and CEO Ryan O’Connor.

The process starts with a seller requesting a home appraisal and a team of Unreserved property experts working with them to confirm their target price and closing dates.

As a full-service auction company, Unreserved offers staging, marketing and promotion to help attract qualified buyers with specialized photos and video walkthroughs of a given listing. Open houses and private showings are coordinated with verified buyers to ramp up interest, who are then given the opportunity to access home inspection reports, and, most importantly, watch a transparent bidding process unfold right in front of them.

Didi Henri, who vacated her seat as director on the Sudbury Real Estate Board, has joined Unreserved as Sudbury’s Lead Property Expert and brings over 17 years of local real estate expertise to the organization.

Operating out of Unreserved’s new Sudbury headquarters at 1113 LaSalle Blvd., Henri’sgoal is to create a more equitable marketplace for buying and selling homes in Sudbury.

“Unreserved fills an important gap in the market and will bring unprecedented value and transparency to people searching for and selling their homes in Sudbury,” said Henri. “We’re thrilled to be launching with a team of trusted real estate professionals with local knowledge and expertise to help the community get more for their money, whether as a buyer or seller.”

To date, Unreserved has sold over $100 million in homes in the Ottawa and Toronto markets, while securing a historical seed funding round of nearly $34 million

ABOUT UNRESERVED

Unreserved is a fully transparent auction platform committed to improving the home-buying and selling experience with operations in Ottawa, Toronto and Sudbury.

Led by CEO Michael Ryan O’Connor, Unreserved offers a more equitable solution to combative real estate practices such as blind bidding, preemptive bully offers and sales that forgo home inspections through a transparent bidding process that increases buyer confidence and leaves sellers with the best offer on the table.

This rapidly growing company is revolutionizing the way Canadians think about buying and selling their homes