New Stunt Driving Laws Now In Place On Ontario Roads

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police had THIS reminder for everyone recently in regards to Stunt Driving Charges:

Effective July 1st 2021, the Ministry of Transportation will be implementing several amendments to the Highway Traffic Act with respect to stunt driving and street racing in Ontario.

Specifically, drivers charged with stunt driving will now face a 14-day motor vehicle impoundment (currently seven days).

Further, drivers found to be speeding in excess of 40 km/h or more on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h can now be charged with stunt driving.

Stunt driving and street racing are dangerous and illegal.

Stunt Driving includes:

  • Driving 40 kms per hour or more over the speed limit on roads with a speed limit less than 80 kms per hour
  • Driving 50 kms per hour or more over the speed limit if the speed limit is 80 kms per hour or more
  • Driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing
  • Intentionally cutting off another vehicle
  • Intentionally driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian or fixed object
  • Driving a motor vehicle in a manner that indicates an intention to lift some or all of its tires from the surface of the highway
  • Driving a motor vehicle in a manner that indicates an intention to spin it or cause it to circle, without maintaining control over it
  • Driving a motor vehicle while the driver is not sitting in the driver’s seat
  • Driving a motor vehicle with a person in the trunk of the motor vehicle

Street Racing includes:

  • Two or more motor vehicles driving in a way that indicates the drivers are competing
  • Chasing another motor vehicle
  • Changing lanes repeatedly at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic

Drivers who are involved in stunt driving or street racing will be subject to:

  • An immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension
  • An immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at roadside (whether it is your vehicle or not)
  • A minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000
  • A jail term of up to six months
  • A post-conviction licence suspension of up to two years for the first conviction, and up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years
  • Six demerit points

Thank you for driving sober and obeying the speed limit.

