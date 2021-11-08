iHeartRadio
New Tap Technology Makes Buying A Poppy Easier

PHOTO CREDIT: CTV Northern Ontario's Brendan Connor

No spare change?  No problem!  
If you've spotted someone standing with a poppy box lately, but you didn't get one because of a lack of spare change...

Keep in mind, that most poppy boxes have new technology which allow you to use your debit or credit card to make a donation right on the spot.  

Make sure to get a poppy, wear it & support our veterans...

Remembrance Day is this Thursday, November 11.    

From Legion.ca:

"Again this year, The Royal Canadian Legion has partnered with HSBC Bank Canada to make it safe, secure, and easier than ever to donate and wear a poppy with touchless HSBC “Pay Tribute” tap-enabled donation boxes.

HSBC Bank Canada has distributed 1,000 newly designed Poppy Boxes that empower Canadians to make a donation of $2, $5 or $10 with a simple tap of a payment card (credit or debit), or through a payment app on their mobile or wearable"

