New Video Produced in Sudbury Tries to Demystify CPR

CLICK THIS LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oe8kRy-ZfM

A new video released on New Year's Day demystifies CPR, offering straightforward explanations of how to save a life.

The video, produced by a group called Northern City of Heroes, even shows viewers how to practise their technique at home using two rolls of toilet paper and a Mason jar lid.

Taryn Davidson, a Northern Ontario School of Medicine student who graduates next year, told CTV News that Northern City of Heroes was founded by two local doctors -- Dr. Sarah McIsaac and Dr. Robert Ohle – in April 2019 with a goal of teaching people hands-only CPR.

The fact that 80 per cent of heart attacks happen at home, and the fact so many people are home because of the COVID pandemic, Davidson said learning how to perform CPR is particularly important now.

The chance someone who has a heart attack will survive increases by 3.7 times if they receive CPR, Davidson said. And every minute they don't receive it, their chances drop by 10 per cent.