NHL Alumni to Hold Charity Game in Sudbury


NHLAlumni

The Garson Community Centre will play host to Hockey Night in Sudbury on Nov 20 2022

The 2022-23 NHL Alumni Benefit Tour brings you Hockey’s Greatest Family featuring long idolized former NHL legends from the Original 6 classic teams, Stanley Cup winners, Team Canada heroes and your local hometown heroes all in support of Special Olympics Ontario and the Law Enforcement Torch Run! The NHL Alumni Tour has proudly presented hockey legends of the NHLs biggest stars of the past.

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Special Olympics and supports the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s mission “To provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

Doors open at 1:00PM, game starts at 2:00PM at the Garson Community Center.

CALL 1-844-363-0500 OR VISIT WWW.BENEFITHOCKEY.COM TO BOOK YOUR TICKETS!

