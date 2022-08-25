Nick Foligno and family make $10,000 donation to Meals On Wheels Sudbury
In a show of generosity Nick Foligno and his kids Milana, Landon, and Hudson stopped by today to present Meals on Wheels Sudbury with a $10,000 donation. This is just one of the many shows of generosity nick and his family has shown to Sudbury via the Janis Foligno Foundation.
Also a very Happy Birthday to Landon!!
You may be interested in...
-
How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of MoneyOPP remind vehicle owners and drivers they still need to renew their license plates. Renewal fees and plate stickers were eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-trucks, motorcycles and mopeds March 13. Plate renewal however is still mandatory and free of charge. Details are available at Ontario.ca
-
Not safe to swim at Sudbury's Moonlight Beach, health unit saysA swimming advisory has been issued for Moonlight Beach in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury Road Work May Slow You Down A BitCulvert replacement work will close Frood Road at Lansdowne until 5:00 am Friday. Also, road work will reduce speeds to 60 on parts of Longyear Drive from now through September 12. And sewer work will reduce traffic to one lane on a number of city streets between now and Thursday.