Nick Foligno and family make $10,000 donation to Meals On Wheels Sudbury

301334718_476346047832953_7821699916152181925_n

 

In a show of generosity Nick Foligno and his kids Milana, Landon, and Hudson stopped by today to present  Meals on Wheels Sudbury with a $10,000 donation. This is just one of the many shows of generosity nick and his family has shown to Sudbury via the Janis Foligno Foundation.

Also a very Happy Birthday to Landon!!

