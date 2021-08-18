Nicole Forget of Sudbury celebrating $104,000 win with Daily Keno

TORONTO, ON – Nicole Forget of Sudbury knows how to pick ‘em. Nicole’s DAILY KENO 10 Pick on two separate tickets, both resulted in $50,000 wins in the May 22, 2021 EVENING draw. Nicole also won $2,000 her other DAILY KENO selections, and $2 on her ENCORE selection on both tickets, bringing her total winnings to $104,004!

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

DAILY KENO players pick their strategy (from a 2 Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize. Visit the DAILY KENO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased Pioneer Snack Express on Falconbridge Road in Sudbury.