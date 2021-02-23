Nipissing West OPP Lay 12th Impaired Driving Charge of 2021
On February 19, 2021 at 1:11 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic complaint on Blackwater Road, Atikameksheng First Nation, in City of Greater Sudbury.
During the investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 35 year-old from Atikameksheng First Nation, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 17, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
This incident marks the 12th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
More Proof That Sudbury Has Some Amazingly Kind & Generous PeopleWe came across this post in the Shoutout Sudbury Facebook page. Had to share!
-
Traveler in Breach of Quarantine Act Fined $3000Charges have been laid.
-
2 Hikers Rescued By OPP After Getting Stranded On Drifting Ice Floe Near TobermoryA pair of hikers stranded on a ice floe near Tobermory had to be be rescued by provincial police over the weekend.