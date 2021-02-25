Nipissing West OPP Lay 13th Impaired Driving Charge Of 2021

On February 24, 2021 at 5:18 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, near the Highway 144 junction, in City of Greater Sudbury.

During the investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Nipissing West (Sudbury) OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Ingemar LUTTER, 71-years-of-age, from Saskatoon Saskatchewan, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Careless driving

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 21, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 13th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.