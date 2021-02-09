Nipissing West OPP Lay 9th & 10th Impaired Driving Charges Of The Year

On February 6, 2021 at 9:04 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision in a ditch on Main Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 51-years-old from West Nipissing, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2021, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the ninth driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------

On February 7, 2021 at 1:03 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic complaint on Highway 17 East, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was located, and during the investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) for further testing.

As search of the person revealed a small amount of drugs suspected to be cannabis

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 31-year-old from St. Charles, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Other Drugs and

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 10, 2021, in City of Greater Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the tenth driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.