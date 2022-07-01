No Garbage Collection On This Canada Day Sudbury

Happy Canada Day Sudbury!

For the first time in a couple of years at least, there will be in person celebrations here in Sudbury. Science North will host activities through the day, wrapping up with fireworks at dusk. A shuttle service to Science North will run at the downtown terminial and at TSC Hardware at Southridge Mall to and from Science North every 30 minutes, from 11:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Return trips begin after the fireworks, at approximately 10:45 p.m. Fare is $1 per person and includes the return trip.

There will be no garbage pickup in Sudbury on this Canada Day. That's moved to Saturday. Landfills, transfer sites and the Recycling Centre are open today. GOVA transit will run on a holiday schedule. All other City services will be closed.

Here is the media release from the city outlining the Greater Sudbury Municipal Service Scedhule for the weekend.

The following is the municipal service schedule for Canada Day (July 1):

There will be no household waste collection. Residents who normally have waste collection on Fridays will instead receive waste collection on Saturday, July 2. Place waste at the roadside no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Landfills, transfer sites and the Recycling Centre will be open.

GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules.

Greater Sudbury pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

Libraries, Citizen Service Centres, Tom Davies Square and the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed.

311 and Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) will not be available. Call 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services. Register to submit service requests any time on the Customer Service Portal at 311.greatersudbury.ca or email 311@greatersudbury.ca.

A Canada Day Celebration shuttle service to Science North will be provided by GOVA Transit. Buses will depart the downtown transit hub and the Southridge Mall (TSC Hardware entrance) every 30 minutes, from 11:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Return trips begin after the fireworks, at approximately 10:45 p.m. Fare is $1 per person and includes the return trip. Connecting service to other parts of the city will depart from the Downtown Transit Hub. For more information, contact GOVA Transit at 705-675-3333.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored regularly during statutory holidays. For more information about municipal services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca or contact 311.