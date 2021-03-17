iHeartRadio
No Ice Is Safe Ice; Dirt Biker Goes Through In Blind River

OPP

On March 15, 2021 at approximately 4:24 p.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Algoma District Paramedic Services and the Blind River Fire Department responded to a person that went through the ice on the Blind River (behind W.C. Eaket Secondary School) in the Town of Blind River.

 

The 47 year-old and the dirt bike the person was operating went through the ice. The operator crawled out of the water onto the ice and made it to shore near West Street Apartments. Paramedics transported the person to local hospital and was later released.

 

The Ministry of Environment was notified and approximately two hours later the dirt bike was retrieved out of the river with no gas spilling.

 

The OPP is warning snowmobilers, ATV and dirt bike riders that recent and current mild conditions have not helped with ice conditions and not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.

 

No ice is "safe ice". Underlying water currents, air pockets, ice tightening up after a mild spell, rain and strong winds can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers, ATV and Dirt Bike operators can't see this until it's too late.

