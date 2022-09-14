No Injuries After Shooting Incident On Mississauga First Nation; Investigation Underway

The following is a release from the OPP:

On September 11, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Mississauga First Nation (MFN) Police Service and the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to weapons call at a residence on West Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

Investigation determined while two occupants of the residence were asleep, a pick-up truck (unknown make and model) parked on West Street and two people got out of the vehicle (believed to be male). Both were wearing dark hoodies, one with a thin white stripe down the arm and the other with yellow writing on the front. One person had running shoes with a white stripe around the shoe and the other person had shoes with a white heel and toe. The suspects left the parked pick-up truck and walked northbound on West Street. Moments later, multiple gun shots could be heard discharging at the residence. A possible third suspect (female) could also be heard at the scene while the firearms were being discharged. The suspects left the scene in the pick-up in an unknown direction.

The two occupants of the residence did not sustain any injuries.

The East Algoma Crime Unit and the OPP's Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting with the on-going investigation.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this weapons incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.