No Injuries Reported After CMV Collision On HWY 144
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detachment investigated a single motor vehicle collision on HWY 144 recently, involving a CMV.
Roads were wet & the driver was traveling too fast for the road conditions.
Thankfully, there were no injuries.
The OPP reminds drivers of Road Safety & to Slow Down in poor weather conditions.
