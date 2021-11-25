iHeartRadio
No Injuries Reported After Collision Involving School Bus

School-Bus

On November 24, 2021 at 8:18 a.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a report of a two vehicle collision involving a school bus on Emery Road in  Gordon Township.

 

The passenger vehicle and the school bus were travelling in opposite directions. As the vehicles navigated a curve, both resulted in sliding into one another. The school bus had seven students on board and there were no injuries to people in either vehicle.

 

The OPP want to remind drivers to adapt driving to the road or weather conditions. These include reducing speed, avoid sudden maneuvers to stay in control at all times and to increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles so you have more time to react and stop.

