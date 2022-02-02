No Injuries Reported After House Fire In Whitefish; Structure A Complete Loss
Fire crews were on the scene in Whitefish since midnight fighting a stubborn house fire.
All occupants out safe however structure is a complete loss.
Fire Crews & Paramedics were staged on MR 55, traffic delays on the morning commute may occur.
Fire is under control with only difficult to access hot spots remaining.
Crews worked all morning to ensure no fire spread to neighbouring homes.
You may be interested in...
-
HSN 50/50 January winners are a team of 19 health care workers on HSN’s Respiratory Care UnitJanuary's HSN 50/50 winners are a team of health care workers on HSN’s Respiratory Care Unit (6 South). They won $585,472 and will be splitting it 19 ways!
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run On Walford RoadThe suspect vehicle is described as a light coloured Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Walford Rd towards Regent St. Investigators continue to canvass the area for video footage of the suspect vehicle.
-
Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Has Been Arrested & ChargedPolice say the incident happened at the New Sudbury Shopping Mall on January 29th.