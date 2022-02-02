iHeartRadio
No Injuries Reported After House Fire In Whitefish; Structure A Complete Loss

Fire crews were on the scene in Whitefish since midnight fighting a stubborn house fire.

All occupants out safe however structure is a complete loss. 

Fire Crews & Paramedics were staged on MR 55, traffic delays on the morning commute may occur.

Fire is under control with only difficult to access hot spots remaining.

Crews worked all morning to ensure no fire spread to neighbouring homes. 

