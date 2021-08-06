No Injuries Reported After Police Responded To Person In Crisis In Beatty Street Area
Sudbury Police were asking the public to avoid the area of Beatty Street around the dinner hour Thursday night.
Officers had a roadway shut down at Poplar & Granite as an individual was in a crisis.
No other details were provided, however, Police did say assistance was provided, and there were no injuries.
