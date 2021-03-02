iHeartRadio
No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire In Garson Monday Afternoon

PHOTO CREDIT: JESSE OSHELL

Sudbury Fire Crews responded to a shed fire in the Garson area Monday afternoon...

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jesse OShell, 3 stations responded & contained the blaze, but the structure & its contents inside were a complete loss.  

No injuries have been reported.  

