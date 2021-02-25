No Injuries Reported After Single Transport Truck Collision On Skead Road
Sudbury Police were on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Skead Road which involved a transport truck late Wednesday night.
Police say the incident happened right by Radar Road, with the transport's cargo spilling onto the roadway.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported & the road is now clear.
You may be interested in...
-
Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area AlreadyBelieve it or not, Spring weather is just around the corner. Bears are waking up & are hungry!
-
29 Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased After Fatal Industrial Incident Wednesday In SudburyAs of now, it's unclear if Wednesday's weather played a role in the incident.
-
More Proof That Sudbury Has Some Amazingly Kind & Generous PeopleWe came across this post in the Shoutout Sudbury Facebook page. Had to share!