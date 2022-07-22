No Injuries Reported But Charges Laid After RV Crash On HWY 69

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 21, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69, French River.

A recreational vehicle traveling in the northbound lane had struck a set of guide rails before rolling onto its side.

No one inside the vehicle was injured.

The highway was down to a single northbound lane for approximately four hours and closed completely while the tow truck up righted the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 75-year-old person from McDougal Township was charged with, careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice, when convicted carries a total set fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver's licence.