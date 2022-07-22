No Injuries Reported But Charges Laid After RV Crash On HWY 69
The following is a release from the OPP:
On July 21, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69, French River.
A recreational vehicle traveling in the northbound lane had struck a set of guide rails before rolling onto its side.
No one inside the vehicle was injured.
The highway was down to a single northbound lane for approximately four hours and closed completely while the tow truck up righted the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, a 75-year-old person from McDougal Township was charged with, careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.
The driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice, when convicted carries a total set fine of $490.00 and six demerit points towards the driver's licence.
Good News: 3 Lost Hikers Found Safe Thanks To 'what3words' AppWith the assistance of "what3words" app, the location of the three missing people was provided to police, who advised the hikers to remain at their location. ERT members were able to locate and assisted the missing hikers back to the campgrounds without any medical concerns
Sudbury Road Closed This Morning Due to Crash Downing Hydro LineBancroft Drive was closed in both directions this morning from Seguin to Avalon due to a single motor vehicle crash resulting in a downed hydro pole. Sudbury Hydro originally said the road would be closed until at 1:00 pm but Pure Country listeners reported it reopened by 8:30. GOVA transit reported delays on Route 12 Second Avenue and Route 10 Minnow Lake.