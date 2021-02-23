NO New COVID Cases Added In Sudbury Monday; HSN's Outbreak Declared Over
There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after three previous infections were deemed resolved and no new cases were added on Monday.
Also, the COVID outbreak at Health Sciences North has been declared over.
All of the active infections involve residents of Greater Sudbury.
