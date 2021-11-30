iHeartRadio
No Overnight Parking On City Streets From December 1 To March 31

Sudbury-ON

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The Overnight Parking By-law will be in effect from December 1 until March 31. During this time, parking is not permitted on any roadway, highway, laneway or side street within the city, between midnight and 7 a.m.

 

The overnight parking restriction is in place to permit effective and efficient snow removal on local roadways. The by-law will be strictly enforced, seven days a week. Motorists who do not adhere to the overnight parking by-law may be ticketed and the vehicle may be towed if it is impeding snow removal.

 

Exemptions to the by-law are in place to allow overnight parking on local roadways and in municipal parking lots from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on December 25, December 26 and January 1. Residents are asked to be mindful of any snow removal requirements on these nights.

 

For more information about the Overnight Parking By-law, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/parking.

 

