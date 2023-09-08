iHeartRadio
'No Strings Attached Community Band' Is Looking For New Members


No strings July 3rd, 2022

Calling all Woodwind, Brass and Percussionists

The No Strings Attached Community Band is looking for new members.

The NSA is an amateur Concert Band that rehearses Thursday nights at Lo Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury Ontario. The first rehearsal of the 2023-24 season will be on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at 7 PM. Members of all ages from high school student to retirees are welcome. Whether you’re still studying, fresh out of school, or have not played in years we encourage you to come out and give the band a try.

Potential members (and the media) may contact the director, Sandrah McMillian: slkmcmillan@yahoo.ca

For more information visit: https://www.nostringsattachedband.org/

