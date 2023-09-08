'No Strings Attached Community Band' Is Looking For New Members
Calling all Woodwind, Brass and Percussionists
The No Strings Attached Community Band is looking for new members.
The NSA is an amateur Concert Band that rehearses Thursday nights at Lo Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury Ontario. The first rehearsal of the 2023-24 season will be on Thursday September 14th, 2023 at 7 PM. Members of all ages from high school student to retirees are welcome. Whether you’re still studying, fresh out of school, or have not played in years we encourage you to come out and give the band a try.
Potential members (and the media) may contact the director, Sandrah McMillian: slkmcmillan@yahoo.ca
For more information visit: https://www.nostringsattachedband.org/
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Share Info Regarding Shooting Incident On Baker StreetAround 6:55 p.m. on September 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in relation to a weapons complaint. Information provided was that a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance inside the residence and that one of the individuals may have been shot. The individuals responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.
-
Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Alternate JerseyThe Sudbury Wolves shared the new-look design with the world Wednesday, September 6th!
-
Emerald ash borer invades northern Ontario, destroying ash trees along the wayA study released last week found that more than 35,000 invasive species have spread across the globe, with 3,500 considered to be harmful.