Noise Complaint Turns Into Weapon-Charges For Massey Man After Disturbance
On September 26, 2021 at 8:53 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Government Road in Massey.
Police were initially dispatched to a residence for a noise complaint that later turned into an individual armed with a weapon.
As a result of the investigation, a man from Massey, has been charged with:
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine
- Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest More Than Four Cannabis Plants
- Alter or Offer to Alter the Chemical or Physical Properties of Cannabis by the use of an Organic Solvent
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 15, 2021, in Espanola.
