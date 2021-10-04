Noise Complaint Turns Into Weapon-Charges For Massey Man After Disturbance

On September 26, 2021 at 8:53 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Government Road in Massey.

Police were initially dispatched to a residence for a noise complaint that later turned into an individual armed with a weapon.

As a result of the investigation, a man from Massey, has been charged with:

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest More Than Four Cannabis Plants

Alter or Offer to Alter the Chemical or Physical Properties of Cannabis by the use of an Organic Solvent

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 15, 2021, in Espanola.