North Bay Ice Hut Owner Facing Charges After A Large Group Gathered; Facing A Fine Of $750

The North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an ice hut owner on Wasi Lake in the Municipality of Powassan.

On January 9, 2021, police received a call of concerns against Covid-19 regulations of too many people at an ice hut.

Officers attended and observed over 10 people at the ice hut including people from different residences. Officers have charged the ice hut owner, a 36-year-old from Chisholm Township with fail to comply with continued section 7.0.2 order contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020. The charge is a ticket with a fine of $750 plus surcharge totalling $880.

Some laws during the lockdown are as follows:

All reservations for temporary accommodations (including ice huts) had to have been made before December 26, 2020;

Those staying in an ice hut, whether rented or not, must be from the same residence (exception is that a person who lives alone and who has a different address can join the group); and

No outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

Over the past weekend, the North Bay OPP received numerous calls about Covid-19 regulations being broken. Officers are taking this seriously and following up on all complaints.