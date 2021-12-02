iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Notice of Filming: Elgin & Elm Streets

GreaterSudburyLOGO

A commercial television production will partially close two downtown streets on Thursday, December 2, reopening in the early morning hours of Friday, December 3.

 

  • Elgin Street will be closed between Elm Street and Ste Anne Road from 2 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday
  • Elm Street will be closed between Lorne and Paris Streets from 8 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday.

 

Barricades will be in place, and signage will be posted to mark closures and detours. Traffic control will be onsite to keep the area safe and to maintain access for emergency vehicles.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram