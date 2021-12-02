Notice of Filming: Elgin & Elm Streets

A commercial television production will partially close two downtown streets on Thursday, December 2, reopening in the early morning hours of Friday, December 3.

Elgin Street will be closed between Elm Street and Ste Anne Road from 2 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday

Elm Street will be closed between Lorne and Paris Streets from 8 p.m. on Thursday until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday.

Barricades will be in place, and signage will be posted to mark closures and detours. Traffic control will be onsite to keep the area safe and to maintain access for emergency vehicles.