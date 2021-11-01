Nov. 1: Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled Due To Driver Shortages & COVID Safety Protocols

As expected, there are once again multiple school bus routes which have been cancelled this week due to driver shortages...But, there have also been multiple routes cancelled due to COVID precautions.

All parents should have already received notification via phone from the Consortium. More info is at businfo.ca.

31-Oct-2021 Due to a driver shortage, the following Routes are cancelled for the week of November 1st, 2021 - L004, L010, L017, L027, L122, L137, L365, L807, L808, L809, L812, L854 and L883.

31-Oct-2021 Please note that due to a COVID-19 exposure on the morning secondary run on bus Route L366 as well as the afternoon secondary run on bus Route L360 affecting CVDCS and Champlain, these two runs are cancelled. As a result of this exposure, the morning and afternoon elementary runs on bus Routes L366 and L360 are also cancelled. This affects Lively Secondary, Franco-Nord, Ste-Marie, Walden, St-Paul Lively and St. James schools. These runs will resume November 2nd.

31-Oct-2021 Please note that bus Route V905 has been cancelled due to a Covid-19 exposure and will resume on November 8th, 2021. The affected schools are A.B. Ellis, Espanola High, Sacred Heart, La Renaissance élémentaire and La Renaissance secondaire.

31-Oct-2021 Please note that the afternoon secondary bus Route L102 has been cancelled due to a Covid-19 exposure and will resume on November 8th, 2021. The affected school is St. Charles College.

31-Oct-2021 Please note that the AM secondary portion of bus Route L377 has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 exposure and will resume on November 2nd, 2021. The affected schools are St. Charles College, Marymount, Bishop Alexander Carter, Lo-Ellen, Lockerby, Sudbury Secondary, Collège Notre-Dame, Ecole secondaire Hanmer, and MacDonald Cartier

31-Oct-2021 Please note that the AM secondary portion of bus Route L374 as well as the transfer morning secondary bus Route L357 and the afternoon secondary portion of bus Route L354 have been cancelled due to a COVID-19 exposure and will resume on November 8th, 2021. The affected schools are Marymount, Lockerby, Sudbury Secondary, Collège Notre-Dame and Ecole MacDonald Cartier.

28-Oct-2021 Please note that due to a COVID-19 exposure on the morning elementary run on bus Route L876 as well as the afternoon elementary run on bus Route L113 affecting RH Murray Public School, these two runs are cancelled. As a result of this exposure, the morning portions on bus Route L113 and bus Route L876 are also cancelled. This affects Lively Secondary, Ecole MacDonald Cartier, Lansdowne, St-Joseph (Sudbury) and St.David schools. These runs will resume November 2nd.