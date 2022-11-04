November is the Period of PURPLE Crying Awareness Month

Public Health Sudbury & Districts, in partnership with Health Sciences North (HSN), is encouraging parents and caregivers to learn about the Period of PURPLE Crying. This campaign helps to inform parents and caregivers about the normal and time-limited period of increased crying that babies go through beginning at 2 weeks of age, peaking at around 2 months, and ending in the third to fifth month of age. The acronym “PURPLE” refers to characteristics of a baby’s crying during this phase.

The letters in PURPLE stand for:

Peak of crying

Unexpected

Resists Soothing

Pain-like face

Long lasting

Evening

Frustration with infant crying is the number one trigger for Shaken Baby Syndrome as per the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome. The aim of the Period of PURPLE Crying program is to raise awareness that you should never shake a baby. This period of your baby’s development is difficult but normal. Remember, you are not alone.

Year-round, parents of newborns at HSN receive bedside education about the Period of PURPLE Crying in addition to an information booklet and a volunteer-made purple knit cap for the baby. Help keep all babies safe and spread the word!

For more information on the Period of PURPLE Crying, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, Health Information Line ext. 342 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

