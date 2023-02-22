iHeartRadio
Novice Sudbury Driver Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Speeding Down HWY 17


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

Novice driver stopped for speeding and further charged with impaired driving.
On February 19, 2023, at 3:06 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling over the posted speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
A novice driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing. 
As a result of the investigation, a 31 year-old from Sudbury, was charged with:
"    Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
"    Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration
"    Speeding 
"    Novice driver - blood alcohol concentration above zero

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2023, in Sudbury
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.

