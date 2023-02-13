Numbers Are In: Pro's vs. Joes Event Raised $35,000 For Local Children's Charities

The following is a release from the Sudbury Five:

The Sudbury FIVE, alongside event founders and promoters, Kim Brouze (Active Therapy Plus), Connor LaRocque (Social Rise) and Tristan Ritchie (Tristan Ritchie Real Estate) are pleased to announce that the Pros vs Joes Charity event which took place on December 29, 2022, raised $35,000 for local children’s charities.

Each of the five recipient charities will receive $7,000 from the event.

The charities include NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer (NOFCC), United Way, Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation and the Human League Association.

“It’s really something special to watch the whole community come together for a great cause,” said LaRocque. “Five charities, the Sudbury Five, and high fives all around. I’m grateful that SocialRise was able to have been a part of such a spectacular event for the kids.” “In my 25th year with the Sudbury Wolves organization (SWSE), it meant the world to me to be able to partner with the team that allowed me to start my professional career as one of the first females in the OHL,” said Brouze, “Together we pulled off a huge game to raise money for children in our community and I’m humbled by the love and kindness our city showed. It just goes to show how much we can accomplish when we come together!’ "I’ve had the dream of Pros vs Joes since the inaugural season and seeing it come to life was nothing short of amazing and extremely fun,” said Ritchie. “The fact we also got to donate so much money and received so much support from the community was heartwarming.

Thank you to everyone involved" “This was a great way for our team to kick off the season back in December,” said Sudbury FIVE Head Coach and General Manager Logan Stutz. “We got to play a fun game, while giving back to the community that supports us.

The Sudbury FIVE would like to thank all of our fans and sponsors for their support of this event.” Brouze, LaRocque and Ritchie were on-hand during last Sunday’s Sudbury FIVE basketball game to make the presentation to the charities on the court during halftime.

For more information, visit thefive.ca.