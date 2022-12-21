iHeartRadio
OCP Construction Supplies Exceeds $1 Million of Giving to NEO Kids Foundation


December 21, 2022                                                                                      For Immediate Release

 

OCP Construction Supplies Exceeds $1 Million of Giving
to NEO Kids Foundation

 

SUDBURY, ON – Sudbury’s Cousineau family and their Northeastern Ontario-based company, OCP Construction Supplies, have made a tremendous $500,000 donation to NEO Kids Foundation to support the future of healthcare for children and youth across Northeastern Ontario. This generous donation, which brings their total giving since 2020 to over $1 million, will help ensure that children across our region get the quality care they need closer to home and help the NEO Kids and Family Program at Health Sciences North (HSN).

 

“We know how vital NEO Kids programs and services are to communities across Northeastern Ontario to ensure that children get the care they need as close to home as possible,” said Rick Cousineau, Co-Owner of OCP Construction Supplies. “It is an honour for my family and our company to be in the position to support the great care that is being offered to our NEO Kids today and into the future – there is no greater return on investment than ensuring the health and wellbeing of our children.”

 

“Meaningful philanthropy helps drive transformational change in healthcare,” said Anthony Keating, President of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at Health Sciences North. “It is through the generosity of donors like the Cousineau family and OCP Construction Supplies who step up time and time again to support our NEO Kids and help us advance the quality of care children receive. We are beyond grateful for their generosity and amazing contribution of $1 million over the years. Their support will help provide a better future for every NEO Kid who needs to access services at Health Sciences North.”

 

OCP’s donation will support HSN’s future capital needs to care for children and their families across the region. HSN is planning on enhancing the footprint of its pediatric programs and services to accommodate new clinics, services, and more pediatricians to care for the North’s children. The goal is to ensure that as many children as possible stay in Northeastern Ontario to get the care they need, in a child-and youth-centered environment that promotes health and well-being, closer to home.

