Office Staff From Pioneer Construction & Fisher Wavy Join Forces For Streamside Cleanup!

We came across THIS story on Twitter today:

"Yesterday, some of the office staff from Pioneer Construction & Fisher Wavy joined forces to tackle a streamside clean-up in partnership with Junction Creek.

In just under 2 hours, we collected almost 350lbs of garbage including 27 garbage bags, 2 shopping carts, 1 suitcase and more."

Well done all!

PHOTO CREDIT: FISHER WAVY & PIONEER CONSTRUCTION

