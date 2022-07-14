Office Staff From Pioneer Construction & Fisher Wavy Join Forces For Streamside Cleanup!
We came across THIS story on Twitter today:
"Yesterday, some of the office staff from Pioneer Construction & Fisher Wavy joined forces to tackle a streamside clean-up in partnership with Junction Creek.
In just under 2 hours, we collected almost 350lbs of garbage including 27 garbage bags, 2 shopping carts, 1 suitcase and more."
Well done all!
PHOTO CREDIT: FISHER WAVY & PIONEER CONSTRUCTION
