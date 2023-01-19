OLG Says A $10,000 ENCORE Prize Has Gone Unclaimed; Winning Ticket Was Sold In Sudbury
The following is a release from OLG:
There are two weeks left to claim an ENCORE prize worth $10,000 from the Wednesday, February 2, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw. The winning numbers were 2 – 5 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 9 – 1 and the winning ticket was sold in Sudbury
Players must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.
OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.
OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways:
- Check the winning numbers on OLG.ca.
- Use the OLG App on your mobile device. Scan the ticket barcode and wait for the message to appear on the screen.
- Sign up on OLG.ca for winning numbers to be emailed to you.
- Call our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).
