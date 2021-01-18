One Class At Sudbury's St. David's Elementary School Dismissed After COVID Case Confirmed
One other class in Sudbury has been dismissed following a confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a letter sent home to parents of St. David's Catholic elementary school, Director of Education Joanne Benard said that a new case had been reported in the school.
According to the letter, the Senior Kindergarten/Grade 1 class has been dismissed effective immediately. The class is not expected to resume in person learning until Jan. 29.
"Public Health continues to investigate the situation and if any risks to the school community are identified, they may direct additional measures," the letter said. "The situation will be monitored closely, and we will provide timely updates on both our Board and the St. David websites."
To read the full letter, click HERE
