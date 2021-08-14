One Man In Hospital After Shooting Incident Saturday Morning On Lloyd Street In Sudbury
Heavy police presence has been reported in the area of Lloyd Street, close to Downtown.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
A male has been transported to HSN with serious injuries as a result of a shooting.
The 53yr old male victim appears to be targeted and this is an isolated incident.
At this time there is no threat to public safety.
GSPS is continuing to investigate.
