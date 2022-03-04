iHeartRadio
One Person Charged After Wednesday's Truck Crash On HWY 69 Near Estaire Road

OPP

The following is a release from Provincial Police in the Nipissing West Detatchment:

On March 3, 2022 at 7:43 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a collision involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 69, near Estaire Road, in the Greater City of Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor trailer was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway, interfering with the travel portion of the roadway when it was struck by a southbound dump truck.

No person had been injured in the collision.

The southbound lanes had been closed for approximately six hours to allow heavy equipment to remove the vehicles.

A 43-year-old person from Winnipeg, Manitoba was charged with interfere with traffic, contrary to section 170(12) of the Highway Traffic Act. 

The OPP would like to remind motorist that vehicles should be parked on to the far right of the roadway and should not interfere with the flow of traffic.

