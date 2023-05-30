iHeartRadio
One Person In Hospital With Serious Injuries After Vehicle Collision With Moose


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On May 26, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69, south of Estaire Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle was travelling north bound on the highway and collided with a moose.

The lone driver was transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services, with serious life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.

The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

